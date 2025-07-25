Police operatives in Anambra State have uncovered an interstate child trafficking syndicate, leading to the rescue of eleven children and the arrest of a key suspect....

The operation, which took place on 15 July 2025, was carried out by detectives from the Anambra State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, in collaboration with officers from the Adamawa State Police Command.

According to a statement from the Anambra State Police Command, the operation resulted in the arrest of a 43-year-old woman, Uche Okoye, in Uruagu, Nnewi. She is believed to be a major link in a network involved in the abduction and trafficking of children across states.

The rescued children—five boys and six girls—are aged between three and six years. Preliminary investigations revealed that the children were stolen from Adamawa State and sold to unsuspecting individuals seeking to adopt. Boys were reportedly sold for N1.5 million each, while girls were sold for N800,000.

The children have since been handed over to Assistant Commissioner of Police, Shuaibu Wara, who led the Adamawa State team, for safe return to their families.

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Uche Orutugu, praised the collaborative efforts of both police commands and reiterated his commitment to dismantling trafficking networks nationwide.

He also warned prospective adoptive parents to ensure all adoption procedures are legal and properly verified, cautioning against falling into criminal acts under the guise of adoption.