Police Bust Armed Robbery, One-Chance Syndicate, Arrest Five in Enugu

Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command have arrested five suspects linked to armed robbery and one-chance criminal activities in coordinated operations conducted between November 22 and December 1, 2025. The suspects, 19-year-old Ikechukwu Patrick, 21-year-old Odoh David, 37-year-old Izuchukwu...

Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command have arrested five suspects linked to armed robbery and one-chance criminal activities in coordinated operations conducted between November 22 and December 1, 2025.

The suspects, 19-year-old Ikechukwu Patrick, 21-year-old Odoh David, 37-year-old Izuchukwu Ogbodo, 39-year-old Charles Ekenechukwu Egwuatu, and 37-year-old Justina Dike, were apprehended following intelligence-led operations by the Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad.

Recovered items include an imitation gun, four stolen tricycles, a scissors blade, multiple master keys, and several SIM cards.

Patrick and Odoh were first arrested on November 22 with support from the Neighbourhood Watch Group. Police recovered an imitation gun and a scissors blade from them.

Both suspects confessed membership of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity and stated the items were intended for armed robbery.

Their confessions led to the arrest of Izuchukwu Ogbodo, from whom six master keys and five MTN SIM cards were recovered.

Daniel Ndukwe, Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Command, confirmed the arrests and recovery of exhibits in a press release dated December 4, 2025.

Further investigation revealed that Odoh had stolen tricycles across Awkunanaw, Enugu, using the master keys. He admitted involvement in a one-chance syndicate that dispossessed victims of their valuables.

This information facilitated the arrests of Justina Dike and Charles Egwuatu.

Justina confessed to participating in one-chance operations with Odoh and Charles and admitted to dealing in hard drugs in New Garriki, where stolen items, including tricycles, were exchanged for drugs.

Among the items recovered were four BAJAJ RE tricycles, two of which had registration numbers JRV 461 WZ and ENU 018 VG, while the others had no visible registration. The suspects will be arraigned in court upon completion of investigations.

Enugu State Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, commended the operatives for their dedication and directed them to ensure all individuals connected to the syndicate are apprehended and additional exhibits recovered.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to ensuring security during the festive season and urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperative with law enforcement.