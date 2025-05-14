The Nigeria Police Force INTERPOL National Central Bureau in Abuja has arrested two suspects wanted for investment fraud and cybercrime.

The first suspect, Canadian citizen Robert Harms, was detained in connection with a sophisticated investment fraud targeting Tepison Enterprises in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Force’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, Harms reportedly tricked the corporation into investing $210,000 in a bogus Canadian Waste-to-Energy project after being introduced by a Polaris Bank account officer in June 2023.

He said, “INTERPOL NCB Abuja successfully apprehended Robert Harms, a Canadian national, in connection with a fraudulent investment scheme targeting Tepison Enterprises, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

“The investigation was initiated following a formal petition by the company. The complainant alleged that Harms, introduced through a Polaris Bank account officer in June 2023, fraudulently induced them to invest in a fictitious Waste-to-Energy Project in Canada. Under this pretence, Tepison Enterprises transferred $210,000 to secure a fabricated “capital project bond,” with promises of a $30,000 return within four weeks, returns which never materialised.”

Adejobi said further investigations revealed Harms had no legitimate ties with the Canadian firm he claimed to represent—VDQ-NRG Systems Limited—whose CEO disclaimed any knowledge of him.

“Investigations revealed that Harms fabricated a fraudulent Project Bridge Loan Agreement and orchestrated the transfer of funds to an account in Dubai through Allah Mai Girma Bureau de Change in Abuja. Further inquiries confirmed that Harms had no legitimate affiliation with VDQ-NRG Systems Limited, the Canadian company he falsely claimed to represent, the CEO of VDQ-NRG Systems Limited, when contacted, denied any knowledge of or association with Harms. Harms was apprehended by INTERPOL operatives on February 7, 2025, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while attempting to flee to Canada.

Harms was arraigned on May 9, 2025, and remanded at the Uyo Custodial Centre. The case has been adjourned to May 20, 2025.”

Adejobi said INTERPOL operatives also re-arrested Ms. Okeke Ogechi Njaka, who had been on the run since she jumped administrative bail earlier this year.

He said she had been declared wanted since 2021 after distributing nude photos and videos of victims via social media and engaging in extensive online fraud.

Adejobi said, “Njaka was declared wanted via a Special Police Gazette Bulletin issued in 2021. She was initially arrested in Anambra State on January 4, 2025, but subsequently absconded after jumping administrative bail. Persistent intelligence-led efforts led to her re-arrest on May 8, 2025, in her hideout in Abuja. Njaka will be arraigned before the Federal High Court on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

“Furthermore, Njaka’s non-governmental organisation, Ogechi Helping Hands Foundation, is also facing prosecution for allegedly obtaining N452,821,982 in a medical assistance scam before the Federal High Court Abuja, along with Emeka Ezeogbo and Tolotolo Family Foundation.”