Police in Delta state have arrested two suspects, while two others are still at large, for allegedly killing their site supervisor, identified as Chigozie Udalor.

Mr Udalor was buried in a shallow grave near the building under construction in Akwukwu Igbo Community, Oshimili North Local Government Area.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, revealed that the investigation began last year when Chigozie Udalor was declared missing on the 10th of December 10 by Mr. Hyacinth Nnalue, the building owner and cousin to the victim.

The remains of Mr Chigozie Udalor was exhumed after four months of police investigation.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer disclosed that the suspects carried out the gruesome act against their supervisor, who had hired them to work on the site.

With two suspects now in custody, efforts are ongoing to track down the remaining two at large, as police intensify their investigation to bring all perpetrators to justice.