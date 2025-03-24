The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has apprehended two suspected armed robbers, identified as Louis Joseph Thomas (23) and Essien Friday Nelson (27).

The arrest followed a distress call received on March 20, 2025, at about 11:30 PM, reporting an ongoing robbery in Nung Udo Idem Ikot Okubo village. Police tactical teams swiftly mobilized and tracked the suspects to a hotel (name withheld) in the Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area, where they were arrested.

A search of the suspects’ hideout led to the recovery of the following items:

Four locally made pistols

Thirty-four live cartridges

One Moniepoint POS machine

Two black face masks

Two laptops

Three Android phones, one button phone

One wristwatch

One black long-sleeve Special Force polo shirt

In a statement on Monday, the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Timfon John, revealed that the Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, commended the officers for their swift action. He assured residents that efforts are underway to apprehend other fleeing gang members and recover more weapons.

The Police Command reiterated its commitment to public safety and urged citizens to report suspicious activities via the Emergency Line: 08039213071.