The Nigeria Police Force has proved its commitment to protecting lives and property, inflicting a huge blow to organized criminal networks operating across international borders.

This followed a report made with the National Central Bureau in Abuja regarding the kidnapping of Anastasia Arthur nicknamed Baidoo, a 48-year-old Ghanaian national.

The Police, using its Intelligence Response Team, successfully freed two kidnapped Ghanaian nationals and apprehended a kidnapping syndicate operating across borders.

Initial investigations revealed that Ms. Baidoo’s abduction stemmed from a sophisticated Facebook love scam.

The IRT operatives who worked with Ghanaian Police Service identified a criminal syndicate with members operating in both Ghana and Nigeria.

On 1st of May, IRT operatives successfully tracked Peter Okoye, the prime suspect, to Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The victims have been taken to the hospital for proper treatment having been held under dehumanising circumstances, while the suspects are currently undergoing investigation.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has commended the officers for their swift and coordinated operation, which led to the successful rescue of these foreign nationals.