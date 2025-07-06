Three suspected armed robbers have been arrested by the police in connection with an early morning attack on residents of Katoge village in Kazaure Local Government Area of Jigawa State...

Three suspected armed robbers have been arrested by the police in connection with an early morning attack on residents of Katoge village in Kazaure Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The arrest was made following a credible intelligence and a swift operation involving police officers from the Kazaure Divisional Headquarters, members of Operation Salama, local vigilantes, and the community neighbourhood watch.

According to the Jigawa State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Lawan Shisu Adam, the suspects were caught shortly after allegedly storming residential homes and dispossessing victims of their belongings.

Items recovered from the suspects include a locally made short-range Dane gun, Live local ammunition, a stolen motorcycle, two sheep believed to be stolen and

Cash amounting to ₦50,000.

Police investigations revealed that the suspects broke into the homes of three residents identified as Nawaila, Mustapha Umar, and Sani Kaska – all in Katoge quarters, and carted away valuable items.

No lives were lost and the situation was brought under control.

The suspects are currently in custody and undergoing further interrogation.

The police say they will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

The Jigawa State Commissioner of Police has commended the officers for their swift response and professionalism, urging residents to remain vigilant and continue sharing timely and credible information with law enforcement agencies.

With rising concerns over rural banditry and community safety, the police say they remain committed to ridding all parts of Jigawa State of criminal elements and ensuring the sa◊fety of lives and property.