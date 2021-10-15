Police arrest teenagers for robbery, murder in Ogun

Ogun State Police Command has arrested and paraded three teenagers for killing a motorcyclist, Bashiru Umaru before snatching his motorcycle.

The suspects, Sodiq Awokoya m’ 18yrs, Odunayo Samson m’ 18 yrs and Jimoh Rilwan m’ 17yrs were arrested on the 8th of October at Toll gate area of Ogere where they had gone to sell the deceased motorcycle.

The buyer, who demanded for the documents of the motorcycle before he can buy it became suspicious when the three suspects were giving conflicting accounts of how they came about the motorcycle.

According to a statement by the command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the buyer secretly informed the police in Ogere divisional headquarters, consequent upon which the DPO Ogere division CSP Abiodun Ayinde led his men to the scene and got the three suspects apprehended.

On interrogation, they informed the police that the motorcycle was stolen from Iperu Remo, and they were subsequently handed over to police in Iperu division.

Coincidentally, it was the time the relations of the deceased came to lodge complaint about their missing person that the police brought the suspects from Ogere with the stolen motorcycle.

Mr Oyeyemi added that on sighting the motorcycle, the relatives of the deceased quickly identified it, and informed the police that the motorcycle brought with the suspects belongs to their missing brother.

Upon the information, the policemen intensified their investigation into the case, and the suspects later confirmed that they actually snatched the motorcycle, and that the owner is being tied to a tree in a bush. In order to rescue the victim, the policemen quickly led the suspects to the bush, but surprisingly, they have hacked him to death before taking away the motorcycle.

Further investigation revealed that Samson Odunayo was the person, who called the deceased to take him to somewhere in Iperu,

Unknown to the Okada man that he had already informed Sodiq Awokoya to wait in a bush along Ona Eri area of Iperu with cutlass and other dangerous weapons.