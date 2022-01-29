Police arrest teenagers for killing their friend’s lover for ritual

Three young boys whose ages range between 17and 20 years were in the early hours of Saturday 29th of January 2022 arrested by men of Ogun state police command for killing a girlfriend of their friend for money making ritual.

The suspect, Wariz Oladehinde, 17 years, Abdul Gafar Lukman 19 years and Mustakeem Balogun 20 years were all arrested following an information received at Adatan divisional headquarters from the head of the community security guard, that the suspects were seen burning something suspected to be human head in a local pot.

Advertisement

Upon the information, the Dpo Adatan division, SP Abiodun Salau, quickly led his detectives to the scene, where the three suspects were arrested, while the fourth one who happened to be the boyfriend of the murdered girl escaped.

On interrogation, the arrested suspects confessed that what they were burning in the local pot is the head of the girlfriend of their escaped accomplice.

Advertisement

They confessed further that the girl who was simply identified as Rofiat was lured by her boyfriend simply identified as Soliu to where she was murdered by four of them, after which they cut off her head and packed the remains in a sack, and dumped it in an old building.

Advertisement

They subsequently led policemen to the building, where the dismembered body was recovered and deposited at general hospital mortuary for autopsy. The short cutlass and a knife used in cutting off the deceased head were also recovered.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, who described the action of the suspects as height of callousness has ordered for a massive manhunt for the fleeing boyfriend of the victim by name Soliu.

Advertisement

The CP also ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation with the view to arraign them in court as soon as possible.