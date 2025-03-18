The Ondo State Police Command has arrested several suspects and their accomplices in connection with recent kidnapping incidents in the State.

The Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Wilfred Afolabi, stated that the arrests were part of ongoing efforts to rid the state of kidnappers.

Kidnappers have recently been active in Ondo State, abducting numerous individuals and demanding ransoms.

However, on Monday, Mr Afolabi announced that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, had achieved significant breakthroughs in tackling the menace.

Among those arrested was Abdullahi Mallam Bala, a 21-year-old suspected kidnapper who had been terrorising the state capital.

According to Mr Afolabi, Abdullahi Bala was found in a bush and was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for his presence there.

Following his arrest, investigations revealed that he was working with a syndicate that included individuals named Ibrahim Dan and Alahu Umar.

“Umar had earlier been arrested this year for his involvement in kidnapping cases recorded in the state and is currently in police custody,” Mr Afolabi stated.

Another suspect, Kolawole Sunday, aged 39, was also arrested.

During interrogation, he confessed to being an Okada rider who provided food for the kidnappers and assisted them in obtaining supplies.

Kolawole further admitted to acting as a spy for the kidnappers.

Further investigations led to the arrest of two additional suspects: Umar Abubakar Sanda and Yusuf Almanac.

Umar Abubakar confessed to guiding kidnapped victims into the forest.

Intelligence gathering also resulted in the arrest of Lekan Temitope, also known as Legelege, a motorcyclist who provided transportation assistance to the kidnappers and helped them purchase food and other supplies.

Mr Afolabi added, “On 14th March 2025, the police, with the assistance of vigilantes and hunters, entered a bush in the Ipele area and apprehended Rilwan Saliku, aged 45, and Usman Iyeakwu, aged 19, in connection with kidnapping activities. Saliku was found with three million, five hundred thousand naira (₦3.5 million) but claimed to be a POS operator.”

The Commissioner of Police assured residents of the state that the police are more determined than ever to eliminate criminal elements.

He also expressed gratitude to the Inspector-General of Police for providing the necessary equipment and resources to combat criminal activities effectively.