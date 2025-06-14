A joint security operation in Jigawa has led to the arrest of several suspected fraudsters in Kankare and Zurkuda villages, located in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area.

Police Public Relation Officer SP Lawan Shisu Adam said the raid, carried out following credible intelligence, resulted in the recovery of counterfeit US dollars, mobile phones, cash withdrawal machines, and other items believed to be used in fraudulent activities.

During the raid, several suspects believed to be involved in fraudulent activities were arrested.

Police say the operation is part of ongoing efforts to combat financial crimes and maintain public safety across the state.

Investigations are still ongoing, and the suspects will be prosecuted accordingly.