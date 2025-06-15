Police in Anambra State have arrested a suspected dealer of vandalised equipment following a raid in Fegge, Onitsha.

Acting on credible information, officers from the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) at Awkuzu apprehended 40-year-old Maduka on 14 June 2025 at about 4.15pm. During the arrest, police recovered bags of copper wires, large quantities of high-tension cables, a copper coil and other transformer equipment suspected to have been stolen.

The suspect is currently helping investigators identify buyers of the items in Ogun and Lagos States.

Further developments will be made available in due course, police said.

The incident was confirmed by Anambra Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga.