Two suspected car thieves were apprehended by a combined team of police officers and vigilantes on May 19, 2025, following a dramatic pursuit along the Shanga/Dugu Road in Kebbi State.

According to the Kebbi State Police Command, the incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. during a routine patrol. The security team intercepted an unregistered ash-colored Peugeot 206 driven by two men — Umar Yusuf, 25, and Dalhatu Aminu, 23 — both residents of Birnin Kebbi.

Upon being questioned, the suspects reportedly sped off, prompting a hot pursuit by the patrol team. They were later apprehended and taken into custody.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to having tricked the vehicle’s owner in Birnin Kebbi under the guise of purchasing the car. They claimed they requested a test drive and used the opportunity to flee with the vehicle.

Commending the swift and professional response of the security operatives, Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Bello M. Sani, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to combating crime across the state. He urged officers to maintain vigilance at all times while on duty.

CP Sani also advised vehicle dealers and private sellers to exercise caution and verify the authenticity and intentions of potential buyers, warning that some criminals exploit such transactions for theft.

The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Birnin Kebbi for further investigation. Authorities are working to uncover the suspects’ full operation and arrest any accomplices involved.