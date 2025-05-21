Police operatives from the Enugu State Command have arrested a 27-year-old man, Somadina Ugwueke, in connection with an armed robbery and motorcycle theft in Nsukka.

The arrest was made on the night of 19 May at approximately 10:10 p.m. by officers attached to the Nsukka Urban Division, with the assistance of local community members.

Recovered from the suspect were a locally made revolver pistol, one expended cartridge, two live cartridges, a Q-Link motorcycle believed to have been stolen, and other exhibits.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Ugwueke and an accomplice – who remains at large – had boarded a commercial motorcycle along Edim Road, Nsukka. Upon reaching Saint Cyprian Road, the suspect reportedly pulled a firearm on the rider and the pair fled with the motorcycle.

Following swift action based on credible intelligence, police operatives, aided by vigilant residents, tracked and apprehended Ugwueke. Efforts are ongoing to locate and arrest the fleeing accomplice.

Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, has directed officers to intensify efforts to apprehend all individuals connected to the criminal gang and ensure they are brought to justice.