Police Arrest Pastor in Ogun for Rape during deliverances session

The Ogun State police command says it has arrested Matthew Oladapo, pastor of Life and Power Bible Church, Ogijo over the alleged rape of a 19-year-old girl during a deliverance session.

The police said the victim reported that the cleric told her during a church service on Sunday that she had a “spirit husband”.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, Spokesman of the Ogun Police Command in a statement said Oladapo told the girl to subject herself to three nights of fasting and praying in the church for “total deliverance”.

The cleric was also said to have asked the victim to bring N1,000 and anointing oil while coming for the prayer session.

Mr Oyeyemi said the pastor took the victim to a room within the church and asked her to remove her clothes on the first night of the deliverance session.

“The pastor was arrested following a report lodged at Ogijo divisional headquarters by the victim who reported that while attending the church service on the 20th of February 2022, the pastor told her that he saw a vision that she is having a spiritual husband which she needs to be delivered of,” the statement reads.

“She stated further that the pastor told her she will undergo three nights of fasting and prayer in the church for total deliverance.

“In addition, she was asked to come to the church with a N1,000 and anointing oil. But on the first night of the fasting and prayer, she was taken to a room within the church where the pastor ordered her to pull off her clothes and undies and lay down on a piece of cloth on the floor which she obeyed.

“While lying on the floor, the pastor started rubbing the anointing oil on her body and inserted his finger into her private part. When she protested, the pastor pinned her down, covered her mouth and forcefully had sex with her with the claim that it is the only way to break bond between her and the spirit husband.”