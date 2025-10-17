The operatives of the Nigerian Railway Corporation Police Command have arrested a notorious vandalised railway material dealer, Musa Abdullahi, popularly known as Major, in Kaduna state, recovering a truckload of vandalised material. This was disclosed in a Friday statement signed by Callistus Uny...

The operatives of the Nigerian Railway Corporation Police Command have arrested a notorious vandalised railway material dealer, Musa Abdullahi, popularly known as Major, in Kaduna state, recovering a truckload of vandalised material.

This was disclosed in a Friday statement signed by Callistus Unyimadu, the Chief Public Relations Officer of the agency.

According to the statement, the suspect was arrested around the Rigasa area of the state, in an operation carried out following an intelligence report on the vandalism of electrical installations along the Mando-Rigasa corridor.

The statement reads, “The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Police Command has arrested Musa Abdullahi (also known as Major), aged 32, a notorious receiver and kingpin of vandalised railway materials in Kaduna. The arrest was a breakthrough in the Corporation’s campaign against the vandalism and theft of railway materials, just as it intercepted a trailer loaded with railway components in Plateau State.

“In Kaduna, operatives of the Nigerian Police, Railway Command, arrested the suspect around the Rigasa area. His arrest followed intelligence reports on the vandalism of electrical installations along the Mando-Rigasa corridor on Tuesday, 14th October 2025. Investigation is ongoing, and the case will be charged to court upon conclusion.”

Plateau State

Also in Plateau State, operatives intercepted a trailer conveying large quantities of vandalised materials, as the driver fled upon sighting the police.

The statement reads, “In Plateau State, operatives of the Nigeria Police, Railway Command, intercepted a trailer conveying large quantities of railway materials along KM 822-823, Forom axis, in the early hours of Tuesday, 14th October 2025. The truck, which was abandoned by its driver who fled the scene, was successfully towed to the Jos Railway Police Station on Wednesday, 15th October 2025. Investigation is ongoing to uncover and apprehend all individuals connected to the theft.”

The Managing Director of the NRC, Dr Kayode Opeifa, commended the Nigeria Police for their professionalism, intelligence-led operation, and swift action in handling both incidents. He described the arrests and recovery as clear evidence of the renewed synergy between the Corporation and security agencies in protecting critical railway infrastructure across the country.

Dr Opeifa reaffirmed the Corporation’s resolve to strengthen collaboration with the Nigeria Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and other security formations to ensure that vandals, receivers, and collaborators are brought to justice.

He emphasised that such criminal acts amount to economic sabotage, warning that the NRC Management will continue to pursue zero tolerance for vandalism through enhanced surveillance, community engagement and intelligence sharing.

The NRC Managing Director further appealed to residents of communities hosting railway facilities to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious movement around rail installations. He noted that the railway system remains a major driver of national development and urged the public to view its protection as a shared responsibility.