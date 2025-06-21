The Lagos State Police Command has announced the arrest of Wasiu Akinwande, a 44-year-old alleged notorious gang leader and hired killer, widely regarded as one of the most wanted criminals in the state’s recent history.

Akinwande, also known as Olori Eso, was apprehended on 20 June in the Agbado area of Ogun State during a covert operation codenamed Silence, Speed and Surprise by the Command’s Tactical Squad.

According to the police, Akinwande is the suspected head of a deadly gang responsible for over a decade of violent crimes in Lagos, particularly in the Mushin area. These include armed robbery, murder, kidnapping, and cult-related killings.

Police operatives recovered a significant cache of weapons and incriminating materials during the arrest. Items seized include:

2 AK-47 rifles

1 K2 assault rifle

1 Red Ryder rifle

3 pump-action shotguns

2 locally-made pistols

5 magazines

57 live cartridges

70 rounds of 5.6mm ammunition

27 rounds of 9mm ammunition

An expended 5.56mm round

1 dagger

3 walkie-talkies

9 international passports belonging to different individuals

The Police Command stated that Akinwande and his gang have been a major threat to peace and security in Lagos since 2009, with numerous high-profile crimes currently under investigation. His arrest, the Command said, represents a major breakthrough in efforts to combat violent crime in the state.

Following his capture, four families have already come forward, identifying Akinwande as the man responsible for the deaths of their children and relatives.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh Moshood, commended the officers involved in the operation for their bravery and professionalism. He has directed the Deputy Commissioner, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), to lead a broader investigation aimed at apprehending all individuals linked to the suspect.

Akinwande is currently in custody under heavy security and is expected to face prosecution for his alleged crimes.

The Lagos State Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to making the state a hostile environment for criminals and urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.