Police arrest Nigerien citizen for stealing co-wife’s son, other suspects in Zamfara

The Zamfara Police Command has arrested a female Nigerien Citizen for stealing a two year old baby belonging to her co- wife.

The suspect who confessed of the theft says is in retaliation to the theft and sell of her son by her co-wife

She further confessed that the reason for the theft was to sell the child and raise money for her day today needs.

The suspect who held from Danyade Kaya village in Maradi, Niger Republic was arrested with the 2 year old child while trying to take the baby to her partner in crime and raise money for her day today needs

At a press conference in Gusau, the Zamfara State Police Commissioner Ayuba Elkanah says the command has also arrested other suspects and recovered deadly weapons

He says, the command has arrested four killing a nine year old boy in Gusau, the state capital

” Police detectives received an intelligence report tha a corpse of human being was found in an uncompleted building at Barakallahu area Gusau, with its two hands and legs tied with rag and head covered with polyethene bag”

“Detectives proceeded to the scene and found the corpse with some of the human parts removed, and later evacuated to the Hospital for autopsy”

During interrogation, the second suspect, Abdulshakur Moh’d, confessed that this was the third time he was contracted by the first suspect Aminu Baba to source for human parts for him at the sum of five hundred thousand naira (N500,000) which he successfully did for the first and the second times before his arrest”

“Base on this, he connived with Abdullahi Baba and Ahmad Tukur deceived the victim, took him to an uncompleted building, killed him and removed the following human parts; Intestine, Esophagus, Penis and two Eyes, and took them to the said Aminu Baba who in turn gave them the sum of five hundred thousand naira (N500,000) as agreed” Elkanah Said.

“The said Aminu Baba who is having nineteen (19) children has confessed to the crime and his revelations are assisting Police investigation in arresting other members of his gang. He further confessed that he usually eats the human parts and identified throat as the most delicious part. He also sells some away”

CP Elkanah noted that troops have repelled bandits attack and recovers some deadly weapons in Gummi, Bukuyyum and Maru local government areas

“While on extensive bush combing at some locations under Gummi, Bukkuyum and Maru LGAs were heavily engaged to a gun duel by some suspected hoodlums”

“The Police operatives successfully repelled the attack, forcing the hoodlums to retreat and escaped back to the forest with possible gunshot wounds”

” A rocket propel launcher and locally fabricated gun belonging to the bandits were recovered at the scene” the police Said

Seventeen Kidnapped Victims were also rescued by joint military operatives around Dansadau axis in Maru

The Victims were rescued after one month in Captivity

They were abducted in December last year at Wamba village in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State

” Military operatives deployed along Dansadau road in Maru LGA intercepted and rescued 17 kidnapped victims who were abducted since on the 14th December, 2021 in Wamba Village of Mariga LGA of Niger State”

“The 17 rescued victims were handed over to the Command by the Brigade Commander 1 Brigade Nigerian Army, Gusau where they were medically checked, debriefed by the Police and handed them over to the Commissioner of Police Niger State Command who would re-unit the victims with their families”

The police in Zamfara says is working in synergy with other security in ensuring lasting end to all criminal activities.