Police operatives of the Enugu State Command, attached to the Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad, on May 15, 2025, at about 10:30 a.m., recovered two firearms, one expended and two live rounds of ammunition from a 24-year-old male suspect, Ejike Emmanuel Chinonso, identified as a native doctor.

The exhibits, recovered from his shrine located at Ugwuochie-Iwollo in Ezeagu Local Government Area, include one locally made pistol, one revolver pistol, one expended and one live .38 special calibre ammunition, and one live cartridge.

The recovery followed the suspect’s confessional statements after his earlier arrest, as well as a subsequent raid on the shrine by the operatives.

The suspect confessed to being a member of the Black Axe confraternity.

He will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, psc, has commended the operatives for their efforts and urged them to sustain the momentum, ensuring that Enugu State remains uninhabitable for unrepentant criminals.

He also calls on the public to remain supportive of the Command’s efforts.