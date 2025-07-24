Police in Jigawa State have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly killing his ex-wife after she refused his sexual advances....

Police in Jigawa State have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly killing his ex-wife after she refused his sexual advances.

The suspect, Iliyasu Musa from Dangewaye village in Aujara District, was arrested in connection with the death of his ex-wife, Hadiza Sale, 30, who was struck with a stick during a late-night altercation.

According to the police, Musa ambushed Hadiza near her home and attacked her as she returned from the market.

Investigations suggest the suspect had demanded she follow him to other room, a request she refused.

The confrontation turned violent, and he allegedly struck her twice on the head with a stick, leading to her death.

The couple, who had reportedly separated, shared six children.

Police spokesperson SP Lawan Shisu Adam said the suspect had been on the run since 10 July and was finally apprehended at Larabar Tambarin Gwani village after days of surveillance.

The suspect is now in custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Dutse and will face prosecution.

The Jigawa State Police Command has condemned the incident and urged members of the public to report domestic violence and seek help before disputes escalate.