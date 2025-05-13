Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have apprehended a 39-year-old man identified as Best Orji for allegedly defiling his two daughters in the Surulere area of Lagos.

Speaking during a media briefing with journalists at the Police Command headquarters, Ikeja, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olorundare Jimoh Moshood who was represented by the Command Spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that, the suspect was arrested after his wife reported that her husband was sexually assaulting their two daughters.

PPRO, Lagos State Command, CSP Benjamin Hundehin during the press briefing at the Command’s headquarters in Ikeja…

The CP said, “A case of defilement was reported on April 30, 2025 in which the complainant reported on behalf of her two daughters aged 14 years and 12 years, against her husband, one Best Orji ‘m’ aged 39″.

The CP revealed that the complainant alleged that her husband defiled their two daughters at Surulere area which led to his arrest.

The police said medical report was obtained from a Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC).

However, the suspect was subsequently arraigned on May 9, 2025, for defilement under Section 137 of criminal laws of Lagos State, 2015.

In a similar case, the CP said at about 9pm on April 27, 2025, detectives received a report from a 15-year-old female survivor that at about 8pm on the same day, one Kalid, a male, invited her from Orile to Yusuf Esan area of Amukoko, where Kalid and seven (7) other men forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“Based on the report, a team of police detectives was immediately mobilised to the scene where three (3) of the suspects namely Awali Alabi ‘m’ aged 20, Saliu Anafi ‘m’ aged 18 and Basit Nurudeen ‘m’ aged 16, were arrested while others escaped.

“The survivor has been taken to General Hospital, Suru-Alaba, Amukoko for examination and treatment,” he stated.

The CP said the suspects in custody were assisting the police with useful information towards arresting other fleeing suspects involved.