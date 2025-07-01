The Jigawa State Police Command is deeply saddened to report a tragic and disturbing incident of matricide that occurred in Dantanoma quarters Gumel Local Government Area of the State.

On Sunday, 29th June 2025, at about 2000hrs, operatives of the Gumel Divisional Police Headquarters received a direct complaint regarding a violent assault involving a mother and her son.

Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that a 30-year-old suspect, identified as Hussaini Abubakar ‘m’ age 30yrs of Dantanoma quarters had brutally attacked and killed his biological mother, one Dahara Mu’azu ‘f’ age 75yrs by repeatedly striking her head with mud blocks.

The victim was found in a pool of blood with severe head injuries and was immediately rushed to the Gumel General Hospital for treatment.

On June 30, 2025, a medical doctor on duty confirmed that the elderly woman had died.

The suspect has been arrested and is currently in police custody, cooperating with investigators. He will be charged to court upon completion of a discreet investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, CP AT Abdullahi, psc, condemned the heinous act in the strongest terms, describing it as inhuman, barbaric, and utterly reprehensible. He has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), to take over the case and ensure that justice is served without delay.

The Command also uses this medium to call on members of the public to always report early signs of mental health crises or domestic violence to the nearest police station or community leaders, to prevent avoidable tragedies.

The Jigawa State Police Command remains committed to upholding law and order, protecting lives, and ensuring justice for victims of crime across the State.