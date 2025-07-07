The Nigeria Police Force has announced a string of major breakthroughs in its fight against violent crimes, including kidnapping, gunrunning, and cultism, following a series of intelligence-led operations across Delta, Katsina, Adamawa, and Edo States....

In Edo State, two individuals, Godday Irieude and Wisdom Emeka were rescued after being abducted from their farm in the Ewatto area in the early hours of 26th June 2025.

Acting swiftly on intelligence, police operatives, working alongside local vigilante groups, traced the kidnappers to their hideout.

A gun battle ensued, but the superior firepower of the security team forced the assailants to flee with gunshot injuries, enabling the safe rescue of the victims.

In Delta State, a police raid in the Mosogar area led to the arrest of two suspected cultists, Koko Josh (29) and Asomugha Clinton (27). A search of their residence uncovered a cache of arms and incriminating items, including a fabricated Baretta pistol, two locally made guns, eight cartridges, mobile phones, a laptop, and fetish objects.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Anthony Kelvin (26) and Gift Amotsuka (25), all of whom were confirmed members of the Aiye Confraternity.

In a separate operation in Okpanam, Delta State, operatives arrested two suspects, Ekene Chroma (36) and Okafor Jonathan (18)—with two English-made single-barrel guns and 110 live cartridges.

Preliminary findings indicated their involvement in illegal arms trafficking, supplying weapons to wanted criminals.

In Katsina State, operatives from the Force Intelligence Department Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT) arrested Yunusa Ishaku (40) in Funtua for possession of two stolen vehicles a Toyota Hiace bus and a Toyota Camry.

He confessed to being part of a nationwide vehicle theft syndicate that targets cities like Abuja and Jos, with stolen vehicles being smuggled into Niger Republic.

He also disclosed the locations of three other stolen vehicles a Honda Accord, Toyota Carina II, and Toyota Camry (1998 model) in Zamfara and Bauchi States.

Also in Adamawa State, FID-IRT operatives apprehended Alhaji Iya Bima (52) from Kem Shithem LGA, in possession of an AK-47 rifle, two magazines, and 50 rounds of live 7.62x39mm ammunition. His confession led to the recovery of another AK-47, three magazines, and an additional 50 rounds of ammunition.

All suspects are to be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, commended the operatives for their efforts and reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to intelligence-driven policing and the dismantling of criminal syndicates. He called on members of the public to remain vigilant, support law enforcement efforts, and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or via emergency lines.