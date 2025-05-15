Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command have arrested four male suspects in separate operations for offences of armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, cultism, and drug trafficking. Two firearms and quantities of weeds suspected to be “Loud” were recovered, reflecting the proactive policing strategies of the Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa.

On May 9, 2025, operatives of the Crack Tactical Squad recovered a Beretta pistol from Ikechukwu Ugwele, alias “Angle 90,” aged 35, following his initial arrest and the recovery of weeds suspected to be a premium variant of marijuana popularly known as “Loud”. He confessed to several criminal activities and led operatives to the firearm’s recovery.

Similarly, on May 8, 2025, Police Operatives of the Command’s Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad arrested Emmanuel Eze, alias “Camara,” aged 25, and recovered a locally made pistol. His arrest followed confessions by Uchenna Nwudi, alias “Asai,” aged 29, and Eze Chiadikobi, aged 32. Nwudi confessed to being a fabricator of firearms, while Chiadikobi is involved in transformer vandalism. The suspects confessed to being members of the Vikings Confraternity.

All the suspects will be arraigned upon the conclusion of investigations.

Recall that CP Giwa, during a press briefing on May 8, 2025, reported the arrest of 291 suspects since assuming office in March. These include the arrest of 42 suspects for armed robbery, 33 for kidnapping, 12 for murder, 6 for unlawful possession of firearms, 5 for rape and defilement, 44 for cultism, and 149 for other crimes. He also reported the rescue of 36 kidnapped victims and the recovery of 44 firearms, 173 rounds of ammunition, and 20 vehicular exhibits.

The Commissioner has reaffirmed the Command’s resolve to sustain the fight against unrepentant criminals and urged citizens to remain cooperative and vigilant in ensuring public security and safety.