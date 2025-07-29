Chaos erupted at the SDP National Secretariat on Monday as a group of eight individuals seven men and one woman—allegedly broke in to cart away sensitive documents....

Chaos erupted at the SDP National Secretariat on Monday as a group of eight individuals seven men and one woman—allegedly broke in to cart away sensitive documents.

Items stolen include administrative papers, official stamps, payment vouchers, bank books, and other confidential files.

The FCT Police arrested five suspects on the spot, while the remaining three, including a woman, were later apprehended by officers of the Force Criminal Investigation Department at an uncompleted building where they were hiding.

All eight suspects are currently in police custody and are expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday, July 29th.

According to the party’s National Secretary, Dr. Olu Agunloye, the stolen materials have been recovered and are now in police custody.

Read Full Statement Below…

SDP NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS BULLETIN

SDP Today (Monday July 28, 2025)

▪️SDP disowns Nasir El-Rufai, expels him, and bars him for 30 years.

▪️A group of men and one woman broke into the SDP National Secretariat to steal administrative papers, payment vouchers, official stamps, bank books, and office documents. Five of them were arrested by the FCT Police, and three others, including a woman, who escaped earlier, were later caught in an uncompleted building where they were hiding and arrested by the FCID.

▪️All eight invaders are being detained in police custody and may be charged in court on Tuesday, 29 July 2025. The materials recovered from them are with the police.

Dr. OLU Agunloye, National Secretary, SDP

28 July 2025