The Rivers State Police Command has achieved a commendable milestone by successfully apprehending five suspected kidnappers and recovering a substantial cache of arms and ammunition.

Following a spate of kidnapping incidents in the Rukpokwu, Igwuruta, Omagwa, and Etche areas, operatives from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, acting on credible intelligence, carried out a coordinated operation on 8 March 2025, beginning at approximately 09:30 am. The operation, which lasted eight hours, led to the arrest of the following individuals:

Mohammadu Bello, 30 years old, from Patigi LGA in Kwara State, residing in Rukpokwu.

Suleman Umar, 26 years old, from Hadejia LGA in Jigawa State, residing in Rukpokwu.

Bello Amadu, 35 years old, from Keffi-Hausa LGA in Jigawa State, residing in Rukpokwu.

Adamu Musa, 30 years old, from Hadejia LGA in Jigawa State, residing in Rukpokwu.

Abubakar Mohammed, 22 years old, from Azare LGA in Bauchi State, residing in Rukpokwu.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to involvement in multiple kidnapping activities, including the brutal killing of the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Omagwa, where the CSO and his son were murdered in cold blood.

The following items were recovered from the suspects:

Two (2) AK-47 rifles

Six (6) AK-47 magazines

Sixty-six (66) rounds of ammunition

Three (3) locally made pistols

Ten (10) live cartridges

Several mobile phones and SIM cards

The suspects are currently in police custody and are cooperating with investigators.

Efforts are ongoing to uncover further details about other crimes committed by the syndicate and to apprehend additional members who remain at large.

The Rivers State Police Command has reassured the public of its unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents. Further updates on the investigation will be provided in due course.