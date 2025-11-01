The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mamman Bitrus Giwa, has visited the scenes of recent violent clashes in Umuchigbo-Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area, where two brothers were killed and multiple houses, vehicles, and other properties were destroyed. During the visit, CP Giwa expressed dee...

The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mamman Bitrus Giwa, has visited the scenes of recent violent clashes in Umuchigbo-Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area, where two brothers were killed and multiple houses, vehicles, and other properties were destroyed.

During the visit, CP Giwa expressed deep concern over the “avoidable and senseless violence” and directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to conduct a thorough and discreet investigation into the incident. He also ordered a sustained manhunt for fleeing suspects, assuring that “all those found culpable will be brought to justice.”

According to a statement buy the Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Command, Daniel Ndukwe, the Commissioner appealed to traditional rulers, community leaders, and members of the warring factions to remain calm, embrace dialogue, and support the police in restoring peace.

He urged them to “sheathe their swords” and work towards reconciliation.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the clashes arose from a long-standing leadership dispute within the community.

The violence escalated after the murder of two brothers on October 29, 2025, by one faction, followed by a retaliatory attack the next day. The attacks led to the destruction and burning of five residential buildings and several vehicles.

So far, 27 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, while efforts continue to apprehend others at large. Police operatives have been deployed to maintain law and order, and normalcy has been largely restored in the area.

CP Giwa reiterated the Command’s commitment to public safety, warning that “acts of violence under any guise will not be tolerated in Enugu State.”

The Enugu State Police Command continues to urge residents to cooperate with authorities as investigations proceed.