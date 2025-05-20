Detectives from the Area F Command of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a 22-year-old man, Malik Opeyemi, for allegedly impersonating a woman online to lure and blackmail unsuspecting men.

The arrest, which took place on 16 May 2025, followed a complaint lodged by one of his victims. Acting swiftly, investigators traced the suspect to Oyo State, where he was apprehended and subsequently transferred to Lagos for further investigation.

According to the police, Opeyemi has extorted over ₦4 million from more than 30 victims since he began the illicit operation in January 2025. His method involved initiating nude video calls with his targets and later using the recordings to blackmail them.

Further inquiries revealed that the suspect demanded payments of ₦25,000 from his victims under the guise of a “subscription fee” to access explicit content. Upon his arrest, officers recovered two Android mobile phones—an Itel and a Samsung. Forensic analysis of the devices uncovered a significant number of explicit images belonging to various victims.

The suspect has since been charged to court.

Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, reaffirmed the Lagos State Police Command’s commitment to fighting cybercrime and protecting residents from digital threats. He urged the public to exercise caution in their online interactions and report suspicious activities promptly.

“This arrest underscores our zero tolerance for cybercriminals who exploit digital platforms to perpetrate crime. We remain resolute in our pursuit of justice and the protection of all Lagos residents,” CP Jimoh stated.