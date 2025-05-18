The Nigeria Police Force has recorded significant successes in its relentless efforts to combat banditry, kidnapping, and the illegal possession of firearms.

Through a potent combination of human intelligence and expertly coordinated operations, operatives of the Force have apprehended numerous suspects, made significant recoveries, and disrupted dangerous criminal networks operating across the country.

Recently, a group of suspected kidnappers invaded Tungan-Boka and Masaha villages of Mashegu LGA of Niger State and kidnapped seven persons, operatives of the Niger state Police command in collaboration with local security teams, mobilized for a rescue operation, and trailed the suspected kidnappers to a forest within Tungan-Boka village where the kidnappers were engaged in a gun duel.

In the ensuing duel, the kidnappers were overpowered, and the seven kidnapped persons were rescued unhurt.

In Plateau State, acting on credible intelligence, Police operatives attached to the state command raided a criminal hideout along Bauchi Road in Jos North Local Government Area.

An abandoned ash-colored Golf Wagon was recovered.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 500 rounds of 7.65mm ammunition.

These recoveries are linked to an ongoing investigation into a culpable homicide case reported on May 3, 2025, where an unidentified individual was killed. Efforts are being intensified to locate and arrest the perpetrators of these acts.

In a similar development in Taraba state, Police Operatives attached to the state command acting on credible intelligence trailed a gang of suspected kidnappers.

Upon confrontation, one of the suspects identified as Lookman Tanko, was arrested.

Recovered from him were one AK-47 rifle, one pump-action rifle, and one long gun.

Furthermore, detectives from the FID IRT successfully arrested Peter Apai, a 45-year-old male from Mubai District, Ardo Kola LGA, Taraba State, following credible intelligence regarding kidnappers and illegal possession of arms.

During the operation, one AK-47 rifle, one pump-action shotgun, and one AK-47 magazine were recovered from the suspect.

Both suspects are in custody undergoing investigation and will be charged to court soon.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has commended the bravery, dedication and commitment to duty of the officers and men involved in these successful operations, and charged them to be steadfast on the destruction of criminal syndicates operating across the country.

Citizens are strongly encouraged to provide relevant information that could assist in these ongoing investigations, as the collaborative efforts of the Police and the public are absolutely crucial in ensuring the safety and security of our communities.