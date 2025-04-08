Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested two suspects in connection with the gruesome murder of an 80-year-old woman, Mrs. Theresa Igbojonu, in Umunwaji Ogboro, Ihiala Local Government Area.

The suspects, identified as Chidiebere Igboanugo and Emmanuel Ibeabuchi, both males from the same community as the deceased, are currently in police custody.

The victim was reportedly tied by the legs and mouth before being murdered.

A black CG motorcycle allegedly stolen from the deceased was also recovered by operatives.

According to police sources, the case was reported at the Ihiala Divisional Police Station on April 2, 2025, at about 11:30 p.m. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of Chidiebere Igboanugo on April 5, 2025, after the deceased’s son sighted the stolen motorcycle being ridden by the suspect at Ezego Junction, Ihiala.

Following his arrest, Chidiebere confessed and implicated Emmanuel Ibeabuchi as part of the gang responsible for the crime. Acting on this intelligence, police operatives arrested Ibeabuchi on April 7, 2025.

Further revelations during interrogation pointed to two additional suspects identified as Alla and Emeka, who are currently at large.

A manhunt has been launched to apprehend them.

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Awka for a thorough and discreet investigation.

He also charged operatives to intensify efforts to bring the fleeing suspects to justice.

The arrested suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.