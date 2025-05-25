The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two key suspects in connection with the gruesome murder of a young woman from Nasarawa State, who was killed and set ablaze on 24 May in the Gangare slum near the canal behind Mile 12 Market.

In a statement released by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the police confirmed the arrests and assured the public of a discreet and thorough investigation to ensure that all those responsible are brought to justice.

The statement clarified that contrary to circulating rumours, the deceased was not of Yoruba origin but hailed from Nasarawa State. She had been living in the slum with relatives from Northern Nigeria, though her occupation remains unknown.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the attack was the result of a long-standing personal dispute. The woman was allegedly targeted by her estranged boyfriend, who conspired with others after she refused to reconcile with him. The boyfriend is currently on the run.

The Command described the incident as a “premeditated crime of conspiracy and cold-blooded murder”, firmly dismissing any claims that blasphemy played a role in the killing.

The two arrested suspects are being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) and are assisting with efforts to apprehend the remaining individuals involved.

CSP Hundeyin urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information that could incite panic or unrest.

“Lagosians are encouraged not to panic. They are urged to go about their lawful activities peacefully without apprehension,” he said.