Security operatives in Enugu State have intensified efforts to curb criminal activity, arresting 15 suspects during a coordinated raid on identified hideouts in Ozalla, Nkanu West Local Government Area.

The operation, carried out by the tactical unit of the Nigeria Police Force in the early hours of the day, followed credible intelligence reports on suspected illicit activities in the area.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, nine men and six women were apprehended during the exercise.

He disclosed that operatives recovered a locally made pistol loaded with ammunition, as well as substances suspected to be hard drugs.

The spokesperson said the suspects are currently undergoing screening to ascertain their level of involvement in criminal activities. Those found not culpable will be released, while others will be charged to court.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mamman Bitrus Giwa, has directed officers to sustain the momentum against criminal networks across the state.

He reiterated the Command’s zero-tolerance stance on cultism, drug trafficking and other related offences, urging residents to provide credible information to assist ongoing security operations.