Imo State Police command says through intensified efforts, its operatives within the past two months have arrested 147 suspects, dismantled kidnapping syndicates and neutralised alleged IPOB and ESN terrorists.

In a statement by the police public relations officer Henry Okoye, the effort has significantly resulted to successes in combating crime in the State.

According to Okoye 147 suspects were arrested from crimes like armed robbery, kidnapping, murder, child trafficking among others.

Okoye said some items recovered from the criminal suspects include 7 AK-47 rifles, 3 AK-47 magazines, 7 pump action guns and 7 locally fabricated long guns.

Others items are 178 live cartridges, 3 motorcycles, Various denominations of Biafra currency, 4 Biafra lags and several criminal charms.

In the course of the operations, Okoye said five armed suspects were neutralized and seven kidnapped victims rescued by the men.

The Commissioner of police Aboki Danjuma while commending the efforts of the operatives reiterated the commitment of the command to further strengthen security in the State.