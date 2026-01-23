The Delta State Police Command has arrested 10 suspects and recovered firearms, ammunition, illicit drugs and a stolen vehicle in separate intelligence-led operations across the State....

The Delta State Police Command has arrested 10 suspects and recovered firearms, ammunition, illicit drugs and a stolen vehicle in separate intelligence-led operations across the State.

The Command said in a statement that operatives of the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cybercrime Squad (SAKCCS), acting on credible intelligence, carried out a coordinated operation in the early hours of January 20 across Obinoba, Obiaruku, Abraka, Ororokpe and neighbouring communities.

Police said the operation led operatives to a criminal hideout along the Jedo/Ugboton–Warri axis allegedly operated by one Oke Jerry Ekokodjie and another suspect identified as Ibori.

The two principal suspects were arrested alongside three other gang members, while additional suspects escaped through adjoining creeks and waterways.

A search of the hideout resulted in the recovery of a locally fabricated Beretta-style pistol with three rounds of 9mm ammunition, a black Mercedes-Benz GLK vehicle, a battle axe, illicit drugs in commercial quantities and a Point-of-Sale (POS) machine.

The suspects are in custody while efforts continue to apprehend the fleeing gang members.

In a separate operation on January 22 at about 2:56 a.m., operatives of the Obiaruku Division raided a suspected cultists’ hideout in Amai community, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, leading to the arrest of five suspects.

They were identified as Frank Etiyemonu (36), Chinedu Emeka (25), Festus Nwadiche (26), Azuju Onowu (29) and Ozor Blessing (29). Recovered items include a locally made pistol, two battle axes, quantities of Indian hemp, other suspected hard drugs and additional dangerous weapons.

Commending the operatives, the Commissioner of Police in Delta State, CP Aina Adesola, reaffirmed the Command’s determination to rid the state of criminal elements through sustained intelligence-driven operations.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and continue to support security agencies with timely and credible information, assuring strict confidentiality.