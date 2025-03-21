The Kano State Police Command has arrested 10 suspects in connection with cases of kidnapping and armed robbery, recovering a total of N4,850,000, firearms, and ammunition.

The arrests follow the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, for all commands to intensify efforts in combating crime.

Upon assuming office on March 17, 2025, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, reinforced the command’s intelligence and operational strategies, leading to the successful apprehensions.

On March 18, 2025, at around 11 p.m., police received a distress call from a Good Samaritan about an armed robbery in Badawa Layout, Kano. Officers responded swiftly and arrested two suspects, Awwal Hassan Ibrahim, 29, and Suleiman Umar, 24, both from Plateau State.

A Beretta pistol loaded with two rounds of 9mm live ammunition was found in their possession.

Earlier the same day, at about 11 a.m., the police received intelligence about suspected criminals driving a vehicle with a rifle.

Detectives were dispatched and arrested 25-year-old Shuaibu Yakubu, alias Dan Bula Bula, in Kadawa Mil-Tara Quarters, Kano. A search revealed an AK-47 rifle loaded with 12 rounds of live ammunition and a red Pontiac Vibe.

Yakubu reportedly confessed to multiple armed robbery operations in Kano and Abuja.

On March 19, 2025, at approximately 1:15 p.m., the Command’s Rapid Response Team (RRT) arrested Friday Bitrus, 38, and Daniel Samuel, 25, both from Zango Quarters, Kano.

A locally made pistol, two live cartridges, and a sharp axe were recovered from them.

Additionally, in response to a kidnapping report on March 8, 2025, from a resident of Zakirai Town, Gabasawa LGA, whose 21-year-old son, Muhammad Bello, was abducted for a N15 million ransom, the police launched an intelligence-driven operation.

Between March 11 and 18, five suspects were arrested: Tukur Lawal, alias Maikudi, 20; Ado Usman, alias Ruwa, 30; Sunusi Surajo, 27; Ummulkhairi Ibrahim, 19; and Habiba Shuaibu, 18.

The victim was rescued on March 17, and police recovered a Dane gun and N4.85 million from the suspects.

All the arrested individuals are undergoing investigations at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and will be charged in court upon completion of inquiries.

CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori commended the officers involved in the operations and assured Kano residents of the Command’s commitment to maintaining law and order.