The Nigeria Police Force has arraigned a Nigerian national, Abubakar Mohammed Aboki, before a Federal High Court in Abuja on a six-count charge of criminal breach of trust, obtaining by false pretence, forgery, and money laundering.

Aboki, who was extradited from the United Arab Emirates on 23 May 2025, is accused of defrauding an international automobile dealer of $307,500 under the pretext of facilitating the shipment of luxury vehicles from Dubai to Nigeria.

According to police investigations, Aboki diverted the funds for personal use and issued a forged bill of lading to mislead the victim. He was arraigned on Tuesday, 1 July 2025, and has been remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Service facility in Keffi, Nasarawa State, pending a bail hearing scheduled for 17 July 2025.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to combating transnational crime through international cooperation and rigorous prosecution. He assured the public of the Police’s continued efforts to uphold justice and strengthen Nigeria’s criminal justice system.