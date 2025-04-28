The Lagos State Police Command has recorded a significant breakthrough in the investigation of a recent homicide case reported at Oko-Oba Division.

On 29th March 2025, the Command received a report of the murder of an unidentified man at a service apartment in the Abule Egba area.

Preliminary investigations revealed that on 27th March 2025, at about 5:20 p.m., an unidentified female, in company of the deceased, rented a service apartment.

A few hours later, the woman left the premises in possession of the deceased’s car and other personal valuables, informing the housekeeper that she would return shortly.

However, during a routine check on 28th March 2025, the lifeless body of the male victim was discovered within the apartment.

At the scene, investigators recovered an empty syringe, two empty cans of malt drink, and two bottles of water.

The body was subsequently evacuated and deposited at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) mortuary for autopsy, while intensive efforts commenced to locate the fleeing suspect.

Following detailed and painstaking investigation by operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), the suspect was apprehended at about 9:30 p.m. yesterday, 26th April 2025, at Oko-Oba, Lagos.

The suspect identified herself as one Adeola Adewale confessed to administering a malt drink laced with a poisonous substance to the deceased, which ultimately led to his death.

Further discreet investigation revealed the identity of the deceased as Mr. Adebayo, male, aged 65 years.

The suspect is currently in custody as investigations continue to unravel further details surrounding the incident. Updates on this case will be provided in due course.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, reiterates the commitment of the Command to ensuring the safety and security of all residents of the state.

The Command also warns that individuals engaging in criminal activities will be identified, arrested, diligently pursued and brought to justice.