Operatives of the Ondo state security outfit codenamed Amotekun and some policemen on Sunday clashed over the custody of a suspect linked to a stolen motorcycle.

The personnel of both security agencies exchanged gunshots during the clash which made many people to scamper for safety.

There are different accounts of what caused the clash between the two security outfits .

The arrest of a suspect who stole a motorcycle was said to have led to the clash

Sources said the officials of both security agencies exchanged hot words and it degenerated to exchange of gun shots.

Officers of the agencies were said to have been injured while the policemen forcefully attempted to take custody of the suspect and the exhibit.

In an official statement issued by the state police command, its spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, accused Amotekun men of acting unprofessionally.

The command reaffirms its commitment to collaboration with other security outfits in the state but stresses the need for all personnel to operate within the bounds of the law and established protocols.

The state commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye could not be reached for comment