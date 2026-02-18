The Plateau State Government has confirmed that more than 27 miners have died following a carbon monoxide gas leak at an underground mining site in Zurak community, Wase Local Government Area....

The Plateau State Government has confirmed that more than 27 miners have died following a carbon monoxide gas leak at an underground mining site in Zurak community, Wase Local Government Area.

The incident, which occurred at the mining site in Zurak, had earlier been reported as an alleged gas exposure. However, state authorities have now verified the fatalities after preliminary assessments and rescue efforts.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Rangnap, confirmed the development in a telephone interview with TVC News, stating that the death toll may increase as ongoing rescue and investigation operations continue.

Authorities say emergency response teams have been deployed to the site, while further official details are expected as the government continues its assessment of the situation.

More details shortly.