Major General Folusho Oyinlola, General Officer Commanding 3 Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), has stated that the recent killings in Plateau State stem from deep-seated grievances, mistrust, and leadership failures.

He made these remarks during a high-level stakeholders’ meeting convened to address the recent violence, which claimed over 100 lives in Plateau communities.

Speaking at the OPSH headquarters in Jos, Major General Oyinlola said, “We are here today in a critical effort to reduce tensions and prevent further violence in these troubled communities.”

He confirmed ongoing military operations to apprehend the attackers but criticised local leaders for failing to control their followers. He urged a renewed focus on dialogue and reconciliation.

Also present was Abiodun Essiet, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North-Central), who expressed condolences to the victims’ families and reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to peacebuilding.

Essiet referenced past reconciliation efforts and called for traditional conflict-resolution methods and inclusive discussions.

She announced plans for a Community Peace Initiative and an Inter-Religious and Inter-Tribal Town Hall Meeting in Plateau and other North-Central states later this month.