Authorities in Plateau state have strongly condemned recent social media messages alleging that a clash between the task force enforcing Executive Order 003 and some angry youth at the Dadin community in the Jos South council area resulted in the deaths of three people last Friday.

Following the passage of Executive Order 003, the state government banned unlawful dealing in government reserve areas and issued a warning to merchants who engaged in such actions to cease, as anyone found would face the full wrath of the law.

The enforcement task team said it received intelligence that illicit late-night business activities were becoming the norm in Dadin Kowa village.

The task team attacked the area in the evening to enforce the order.

The action did not go well with some of the teenagers in the neighbourhood, who attacked the operators and passers-by within the axis, trashing government property and eventually setting fire to the newly established city bus stop by the state government.

TVC News crew visited the community to have the first-hand details of what transpired from eyewitnesses.

The state government denied the allegations that some people were killed during clash by its agents.

The state government says with the enforcement of Executive Order 003, no stone will be left unturned in achieving the great Jos City master plan.

Residents were urged to be law-abiding and support the cause for the good of all.