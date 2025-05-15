The Plateau State Ministry of Health has verified a Cholera outbreak in Bokkos Local Government Area, which has claimed three lives and affected several communities, including Ngyong, Hurti, and Wurit.

Nicholas Ba’amlong, the state’s health commissioner, believes the outbreak is the result of inadequate sanitation, population dislocation, and limited access to clean water.

To counteract the epidemic, the ministry launched the Incident Management System and nominated Dr. Maren Job as incident manager to coordinate response operations.

He will be in charge of establishing oral rehydration sites and a cholera treatment facility at Cottage Hospital, as well as coordinating surveillance and case management efforts.

With the latest developments, the state Ministry of Health urges residents of Bokkos and surrounding areas to remain vigilant, practice good hygiene, and report any suspected cases to the nearest health facility.