The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara on Saturday joined the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, at the burial of his uncle in Rumuepirikom, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Also in attendance was the suspended Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, among other dignitaries.

The gathering comes just days after renewed attempts to resolve the prolonged political crisis rocking the state. The event marks one of the few occasions the three embattled leaders have appeared publicly together since the power tussle within the state’s political leadership escalated.