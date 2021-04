A condolence register has been opened in honour of the spokesman of the Afenifere political group, Yinka Odumakin.

Mr Odumakin died of complications arising from Coronavirus on Saturday

TVC News Correspondent, Ademola Lawrence who visited the deceased’s residence in Omole, Lagos, said sympathisers are already paying condolence visit to his wife, Joe Okei-Odumakin and family.