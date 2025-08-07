Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has received a Special Recognition Award from the Progressive Governors Forum for outstanding strides in youth empowerment and inclusive governance. The honour was presented during the Forum’s quarterly meeting of Youth and Sports Commissioners from APC-controll...

Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has received a Special Recognition Award from the Progressive Governors Forum for outstanding strides in youth empowerment and inclusive governance.

The honour was presented during the Forum’s quarterly meeting of Youth and Sports Commissioners from APC-controlled states, held in Kaduna.

Represented by his Deputy, the Governor showcased landmark programmes such as K-YEEP and TechHUBs, calling for stronger collaboration and measurable impact across states.