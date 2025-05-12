FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, says the Peoples Democratic Party will die soon if care is not taken to address its current drift into oblivion.

Mr Wike in his monthly press briefing on activities of the Federal Captal Territory Ministry says the major bane of the Peoples Democratic Party is selfishness by some people within its ranks.

The Minister adds that nobody within the ranks of the party either as a former governor can say he delivered for the party during the 2023 elections.

He discloses that before the election and the party’s convention leading up to the Election there was an agreement to pick the Chairman and Presidential candidate from different zones.

He says selfishness and the insincerity of some members ensured that this failed plunging the party into avoidable crisis.

On the issue of the National Secretary of the party, he says the party’s refusal to tow the line of honour in implementing the Supreme Court judgment is responsible for the current impasse.

He adds that their is only one way to implement the judgment since the Court held that the person who instituted the Court case has no locus standi to do so.

He also commends the national Secretary who he says took advantage of the lacuna within the constitution of the party.

According to him, all the party needed to do to address the issue of him resigning or not to contest elective office is to amend it to correct the anomaly.

He says people should stop trying to destroy others because of personality and face the real issues.

He says the PDP can not afford impunity and injustice within its ranks as it has far more to do to present itself as a viable platform to the ruling party.

On the 2027 elections and whether he will support his party, PDP, if the Presidential ticket is zoned to the South, he said he will not be commenting on an hypothetical situation.