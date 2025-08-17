The People's Democratic Party, PDP, Jigawa State Chapter has rejected in totality the outcome of the just concluded by-election conducted at Babura/Garki Federal Constituency in the State....

PDP’s rejection of the outcome was reached after careful study of the preparations, conduct and execution of the processes after which the Electoral Umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared the candidate of APC as the winner.

PDP has observed how APC used state power and indulged heavily in vote buying, intimidation of voters as well as their harassment during the exercise.

PDP is therefore calling on it’s entire supporters in the State as well as lovers of democracy to remain calm as it takes all necessary actions and measures to re-claim it’s stolen mandate which they gave to the party during last Saturday’s election.