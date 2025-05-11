Governors elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will convene in Abuja amid growing defections and internal strife.

The meeting, to be held at the Bauchi State Governors’ Lodge in Asokoro, follows the recent loss of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) along with his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and the state’s entire PDP structure.

This comes as the party prepares for a crucial National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on 27 May, which could determine its future direction.

The PDP has been weakened by high-profile departures, including all three of its senators from Kebbi State, who are also set to join the APC.

The status of PDP National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu remains disputed, with governors backing Architect Setonji Koshoedo as acting secretary.

The party’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Ilyas Damagum, has aligned with the PDP Governors’ Forum, adopting their resolutions from an April meeting in Ibadan.

Three major factions are vying for influence: PDP Governors (opposed to coalition talks), Atiku Abubakar’s bloc (pushing for alliances),Loyalists of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

The governors have rejected a proposed merger, a key demand from Atiku’s camp.

A zoning committee (led by Governors Douye Diri, Dauda Lawal, and Caleb Mutfwang) will decide office allocations.

A national convention committee (headed by Governors Ahmadu Fintiri, Ademola Adeleke, and Peter Mbah) has been set for 28–30 August in Kano.

Some party members are pushing for Damagum’s removal and a caretaker committee to oversee affairs until the convention.

The NEC meeting may face delays due to legal disputes, potentially postponing the convention beyond August.

With deepening divisions and more defections likely, today’s gathering could be pivotal in shaping the PDP’s survival strategy.