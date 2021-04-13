The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye has assured that victory is around the corner in the nation’s battle against insecurity.

Adeboye, who stated this when he paid a courtesy call on Kaduna Governor Nasir El Rufai on Tuesday, assured prayers were ongoing for the nation’s deliverance.

The cleric, who said he has known the Governor for many years, described El Rufai as a tender-hearted man whose other side many will get to see later though they may be criticising him now.

According to him: “We know that you have a problem that only God can solve. The problem is far beyond the abilities of any human being. We have known each other for years. I know the kind of person you are. I know you are tender-hearted.

“I know how you definitely must be feeling, particularly when the kidnappings are going on. When they begin to kidnap school children, I know how you must be feeling.”

He however assured him: “Victory is around the corner. We are praying for you and I believe God is going to answer the prayers.

“I am assuring you sir that the Almighty God is going to fight for you. He is going to fight for Kaduna state, He is going to fight for Nigeria.’’

He added: ‘’When God begins to do what He alone can do, then the world will see it and they will glorify the name of God, and many people who might be criticizing you now, will probably see the other side of the story.’’

El Rufai commiserated with the RCCG family over the recent abduction of some pastors and parishioners in Kaduna state.

He said: “This country needs divine intervention more than at any time in its history. So, we are grateful for your prayers, we are grateful for your blessings, and we will continue to ask for more.

“RCCG has been a pillar of strength; a symbol of Nigeria’s unity and positive force for peace and progress in the state. And we are very grateful with the contributions that they have made. Our state needs your prayers, our state needs your blessings.’’