The issue of the challenges facing Nigeria will be resolved when Nigeria as a nation and Nigerians ask the critical questions and make the decision to answer those questions with the goal of National Development.

A University academic, Kenneth Ikenwa, a member of the panel on the Second edition of the TVC News’s Townsquare series with the theme ‘ Whio Is A Nigerian’ said this will be the first step to actually taking Nigeria to the next level.

He added that such questions include what does the Nigerian want in terms of services.

Going further, he said it bothers on the ridiculous that Nigeria cannot give its own citizens Electricity but is able to afford to give 24 hours electricity to neigbhouring countries.

Joining the conversation, Lanre Issa-Onilu, Director general of the National Orientation Agency, said the major issue bedevilling Nigeria is character erosion and proper upobringing.

For her part, Kadaria Ahmed, said the fact everyone seems to be focusing on the average Nigerian without considering leadership is not going to address issues.

She added that leadership is key.

Jiti Ogunye while reacting said more needs to be done to address the issue of killings across the country.

He called for urgent action especially by the introduction of State Police to address the issue of the tidal wave of insecurity ravaging the country.

He advocated for a paradigm shift to State Policing adding that this is the way to go.

He also pointed at the finality of the outcome of insecurity which in most cases is death.